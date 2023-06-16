Faryal Mehmood Wows Fans With Her Dance Skills On Instagram

Faryal Mehmood is a talented Pakistani model and actress.

She is known for her exceptional dancing abilities.

She recently shared a dancing video of herself.

Faryal Mehmood, the talented Pakistani model and actress, has been receiving praise for her outstanding performance in the magical drama Raqeeb Se. Besides her acting prowess, the 30-year-old star is also known for her exceptional dancing abilities, which she often showcases on her Instagram account.

In a recent post, the Laal Ishq actress shared a video of herself dancing alongside choreographer Ramiz Law. Dressed in black tights and a loose white shirt, Faryal captivated her fans with her impressive moves.

In the caption, she expressed her gratitude to everyone involved in the video. She thanked deeveesofficial for making it happen, choreographer Ramiz Law for creating the beautiful dance piece, and videographer Moeed Sayyam for capturing it perfectly. Faryal also acknowledged makeup artist Iftikharul Hassan for making her look outstanding.

'You guys wanted a dance video- here it is!

Shout out t @deeveesofficial for making this happen- @ramizlaw for choreographing this beautiful piece, I cannot wait to learn from you even more! @moeedsayyam I’m so glad we found you, no one would have shot this better than you did! meeemsay for my fabulous outfit and @iftikhar.ul.hassan_mua for making me look outstanding ♥️





#letsdanceagain'





With her dance video, Faryal Mehmood continues to enchant her followers and prove her versatility as an artist.