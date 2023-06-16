Mariyam Nafees Shares The Reason For Early Marriage

Mariyam Nafees, is a beautiful and talented Pakistani actress and host.

Mariyam Nafees, a beautiful and talented Pakistani actress and host, has made a mark in the entertainment industry. She has delivered remarkable performances in notable drama serials such as 'Yaqeen Ka Safar,' 'Kam Zarf,' and 'Mohabbat Chor Di Maine.' With a substantial following on social media, Mariyam Nafees has gained a dedicated fan base who eagerly awaits her appearances on television. Her upcoming project includes the new drama serial 'Neem' on Hum TV.

Recently, Mariyam Nafees made an appearance on the show with Momin Saqib, where she discussed the reason behind her early marriage. When asked by the host about her mother pressuring her for marriage at the age of nineteen, Mariyam confirmed the truth of it. She acknowledged that it is a common concern for mothers to think about their daughters' marriages, even when they are in school. Her mother wanted her to marry early and would often say, 'Do whatever you want after marriage.' However, Mariyam had reservations about getting married because she found it challenging to find someone who shared her wavelength and values.