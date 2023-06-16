News Of Shoaib Akhtar's Daughter Sets Social Media Abuzz

Shoaib recently sparked speculation when he referred a girl as his daughter.

The image quickly went viral, leading to rumours.

Shoaib Akhtar married Rubab Khan and they are parents to two adorable sons.

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar recently sparked speculation when he shared a photo with a charming girl, referring to her as his daughter despite having two sons. The image quickly went viral, leading to rumours that she might be his undisclosed daughter.

What intrigued people the most was the caption accompanying the photo. Shoaib Akhtar tagged the girl as Ayleen and wrote, 'Chill mode with my daughter.' Netizens couldn't help but comment on this viral picture.

Shoaib Akhtar, famously known as the 'Rawalpindi Express,' gained worldwide recognition for his lightning-fast pace and ability to deliver intimidating bouncers that instilled fear in opposing batsmen. He holds the record for the fastest delivery ever bowled in cricket history, clocking at 161.3 kmph.

On November 11, 2014, Shoaib Akhtar married Rubab Khan in a private Islamic-style wedding ceremony in Haripur. Only close family members attended the intimate affair. Rubab was 21 years old at the time, while Shoaib was 38.

3 Shoaib Akhtar married Rubab Khan and they are parents to two adorable sons. 3 Shoaib recently sparked speculation when he referred a girl as his daughter. 3 The image quickly went viral, leading to rumours.

In November 2016, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Mohammad Mikaeel Ali. They became parents for the second time in July 2019, with the arrival of another baby boy.

Despite receiving numerous requests to share family pictures, Shoaib prefers to keep his loved ones away from the public eye.



