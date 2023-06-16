Sarwat Gilani's First Husband Unseen Pictures

Sarwat Gilani is a successful actress and model

Sarwat Gilani found happiness with Dr. Fahad Mirza, a renowned plastic surgeon, actor, and model.

The couple married in 2014 after a long period of friendship

The entertainment industry in Pakistan has observed numerous cases where celebrities have embarked on second marriages over time. Unfortunately, several beloved couples have ended their relationships, causing disappointment and sadness among their fans. The news of their separations quickly circulates and spreads extensively.

Sarwat Gilani, a renowned actress and model who has achieved great success in the world of drama and film, had a lesser-known phase in her life.

Before tying the knot with Fahad, she experienced a short-lived marriage with Omer Saleem in 2005. Regrettably, their marital journey concluded in 2008, leading them to choose separate paths in life.

Sarwat Gilani's former spouse, Omer Saleem, happens to be the sibling of the well-known TV personality Ali Saleem, popularly recognized as Begum Nawazish Ali.

Reports suggest that their divorce originated from an unsuccessful and dissatisfying relationship. However, Sarwat Gilani now views herself as fortunate to have found happiness with Dr. Fahad Mirza.

In 2014, Sarwat Gilani tied the knot with Fahad Mirza, who is a renowned plastic surgeon, as well as an actor and model.

Fahad gained prominence for his first acting role as Essa in the popular 2012 drama series called Bari Apa. The couple's marriage occurred after a prolonged period of friendship.







