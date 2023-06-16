Sonam Bajwa Reaffirms Affection For Fawad Khan In Recent Interview

In a recent interview, Sonam reaffirmed her love for Fawad Khan.

She has openly expressed her admiration for Fawad on multiple occasions.

She previously mentioned that her crushes may change but Fawad is her enduring crush.

Sonam Bajwa, a talented and beloved Indian Punjabi actress, has gained fame throughout the subcontinent for her skills, beauty, and charismatic persona. She remains grounded and often engages with her fans, including those from Pakistan, who have helped her gain viral attention in the country for various reasons.

While Sonam Bajwa has captured the hearts of many people and artists, her ultimate crush is none other than the renowned Pakistani superstar, Fawad Khan. She has openly expressed her admiration for Fawad on multiple occasions. In a recent interview, she reaffirmed her love for him. When the host asked Sonam about her viral interview where she claimed that Fawad is her ultimate crush Soman replied, 'Yes, he is my crush. so what if he is my crush? Many people have so many crushes and people may have a crush on Shahrukh Khan. I have a crush on Fawad Khan.'

Here you can watch her interview:

Sonam had previously disclosed her crush on Fawad during a show, which garnered widespread attention in both countries.

During the recent interview, Sonam mentioned that crushes may change over time, but her enduring crush will always be Fawad Khan.