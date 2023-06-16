Srha Asghar's Stunning Pictures With Husband And Son

Srha Asghar, renowned actress and model, gains immense fame for her exceptional talent in popular dramas

The 27-year-old actress embraces motherhood with the arrival of her beloved son

She shares delightful family pictures through Instagram stories

Srha Asghar, an incredibly gifted and beautiful actress and model from Pakistan, has achieved immense fame for her remarkable acting skills in popular dramas like Pyar Ke Sadqay and Babban Khala ki Betiyan.

Her exceptional talent and captivating appearance have made her a beloved figure among audiences across the nation.

In December 2022, Srha Asghar, the talented 27-year-old actress, embraced motherhood with the arrival of her beloved son, Ehaan Murtaza.

Now at approximately 5 months old, the actress treasures each and every moment shared with her cute little bundle of joy, bringing immense love and happiness into their lives.

Srha Asghar delighted her followers by posting charming recent photographs of her son, Ehaan, and husband, Lala Umar, on her verified Instagram profile.

Additionally, she shared delightful family pictures, featuring different poses, through her Instagram stories, further captivating her audience.

On her Instagram account, Srha Asghar has generously posted adorable solo pictures of her son, capturing precious and joyful moments.

Her social media feed is filled with numerous admirable photos showcasing both her son and husband. It's evident that Srha's fans would be delighted to witness the heartwarming moments of Ehaan, her son.








