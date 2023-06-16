Tere Bin Episode 55 Promo: Fans Outraged By Haya Murtasim's Wedding

Viewers are disappointed as Tere Bin shows everything except for a satisfying ending.

Fans are furious and infuriated by the progress In episode 55 promo of "Tere Bin."

Many regret investing their time in "Tere Bin" and express their disappointment.

The drama serial 'Tere Bin' has reached its 54th episode, skillfully executed by the production team. However, viewers are disappointed as the show seems to be following the Siyani formula, where everything happens except for a satisfying ending. The main storyline involving the lead characters has not made any significant progress.

Initially, 'Tere Bin' began as a romantic, enchanting love story, garnering millions of views. Unfortunately, the plot quickly deteriorated. Fans claim that the love story between Meerab and Murtasim was abruptly concluded in the 37th episode. Additionally, recent episodes have been criticized for excessive flashbacks.

In the promo for episode 55 of 'Tere Bin,' Maa Begum attempts to arrange a marriage proposal for Haya. However, Murtasim intervenes and declares his willingness to marry Haya. Fans were left furious and infuriated by this development.

Many regret investing their time in 'Tere Bin' and express their disappointment with the production team. One fan expressed, 'I never thought this day would come, but Saad is indeed a million times better than Murtasim. 'Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha' fans won big time. 'Tere Bin' fans deserved better.' Another fan urged others to separate the actors from their characters, stating, 'People need to understand Murtasim is not Wahaj and Meerub is not Yumna. Hating a character is okay! But stop bashing the actors because of the character they are playing!' A disappointed fan wrote, 'This time, 'Tere Bin,' Meerab, Murtasim, and the entire cast/crew have really disappointed the audience. This one hurt. Really bad.' Another Twitter user shared their thoughts, saying, 'Tere Bin used to be a distraction for me, now it looks like I need a distraction from Tere Bin. Though on a lighter note, I'm happy I'm not as invested in this show as I used to be initially.' Several fans expressed their frustration in lengthy reviews, paragraphs, and notes.