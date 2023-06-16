Wahaj Ali Revives Old School Charm In Zara Shahjahan Shoot

Play

Wahaj Ali rises to stardom after his successful stint in the drama series "Tere Bin"

Wahaj Ali mesmerizes with his on-screen presence and is set to star in a film during Eid ul Adha

Wahaj receives multiple project offers

Wahaj Ali has become a sensation in the entertainment industry lately, receiving well-deserved recognition following his appearance in the hit drama series 'Tere Bin.'

After years of being part of the showbiz industry, his popularity has skyrocketed, leading to features in leading publications across Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh.

Fans are eagerly anticipating his character Murtasim Khan, and Wahaj continues to receive numerous project offers. With his enchanting on-screen presence, he is set to star in a film this Eid ul Adha.

Wahaj Ali has been actively involved in the fashion industry lately and his recent collaboration with Zara Shahjahan is remarkable.

3 Wahaj receives multiple project offers 3 Wahaj Ali rises to stardom after his successful stint in the drama series "Tere Bin" 3 Wahaj Ali mesmerizes with his on-screen presence and is set to star in a film during Eid ul Adha

Showcasing a vintage charm reminiscent of the 1950s and 1960s, Wahaj Ali exudes elegance as he poses against the backdrop of the Lahore Express, resembling the iconic Orient Express.



