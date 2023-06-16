Pakistani Rupee Maintains Steady Rate Against Thai Baht on 16 June 2023

Interbank foreign exchange market expected to remain stable in the short term.

Balanced demand and supply factors in the market.

Overall, the pakistani rupee to thb exchange rate is steady, indicating a healthy foreign exchange market.

The Pakistani Rupee remained stable against the Thai Baht (THB) in the interbank foreign exchange market on 16 June 2023.The Pakistani Rupee closed at Rs. 8.25 per THB, remaining unchanged from yesterday's closing rate.

According to market analysts, the steady exchange rate is due to (Thai Baht) and stability in inflows of export revenues and worker remittances.However, the demand for the THB may increase in the coming days due to upcoming external payments, which may put pressure on the Pakistani Rupee.

Overall, the interbank foreign exchange market is expected to remain stable in the short term due to balanced demand and supply factors.

THB to Pakistani Rupee

Date Buying Selling Today 8.25 8.29

THB to Pakistani Rupee and other currency rates in Pakistan