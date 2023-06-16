Asad Rehman assumes charge as NADRA Chairman

He visited NADRA headquarters in Islamabad.

Tariq Malik resigned as NADRA chief earlier this week.

ISLAMABAD: Asad Rehman Gilani assumed charge of the post of Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The new chairman and performed his duties on the first day at NADRA headquarters in Islamabad. He visited different departments and instructed NADRA officers to perform their duties efficiently and ensure uninterrupted services to the public.

He expressed his determination that NADRA will improve service delivery to the citizens. He said that he will visit NADRA regional head offices soon to personally review operational activities.

He directed the heads of all NADRA departments to continue office activities on Saturdays and Sundays to clear the backlog of printing ID cards as soon as possible.

Asad Rehman Gilani is an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS). He joined the civil service in 1996 and boasts 27 years of experience. He is currently serving as the Federal Secretary for the Board of Investment (BOI) at PM Office.

He has degrees in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University, and Medicine from the King Edward Medical University Lahore.

The development comes after Tariq Mailk stepped down from his post as NADRA chairman and submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a three-page resignation, Malik highlighted his performance and initiatives that started during his stint as the NADRA chief and cited the “charged political environment” for resigning from the post.

He also suggested the federal government not to appoint serving or retired bureaucrat to lead the organization.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accepted the resignation of Malik and appreciated his contributions to the country.

He was appointed as NADRA chairman in June 2021 for a period of three years by the then Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.