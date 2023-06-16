Asif Zardari's Eye Surgery Performed In Dubai

Former President is fully recovered with prayers of public.

Co-Chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari is currently in Dubai.

Asif Ali Zardari has white cataracts in both eyes.

KARACHI: Former President and Co-Chairman of Pakistan People's Party(PPP) Asif Ali Zardari underwent a successful eye operation in Dubai.

In a twitter message, Asif Ali Zardari's spokesperson said that the former president's eye operation was successful and he is fully recovered with the prayers of the public. Asif Ali Zardari is currently in Dubai.

Earlier, it was reported in the media that Asif Ali Zardari has white cataracts in both eyes and he will leave for Dubai after staying in Lahore for 13 days, where he will have an eye operation.

The former president will visit Lahore again after Eid-ul-Adha.