Bilawal, UK Foreign Secretary Discuss Bilateral Ties, Climate Finance

Web Desk 16 Jun , 2023 04:35 PM

ISLAMABAD: Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly telephoned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed issues of mutual interest.

FM Bilawal in a tweet said he was pleased to receive the phone call from his British counterpart, with whom he discussed bilateral ties.

He mentioned that the conversation focused on the urgent need for mitigation measures to combat climate change and natural disasters.

The critical role of international financial institutions in climate financing and reconstruction in disaster-hit areas also came under discussion.

