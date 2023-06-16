Bilawal, UK Foreign Secretary Discuss Bilateral Ties, Climate Finance

FM Bilawal said he was pleased to receive call from his British counterpart

He said conversation focused on combating climate change

Role of international financial institutions in disaster-hit areas also discussed.

ISLAMABAD: Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly telephoned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed issues of mutual interest.

FM Bilawal in a tweet said he was pleased to receive the phone call from his British counterpart, with whom he discussed bilateral ties.

He mentioned that the conversation focused on the urgent need for mitigation measures to combat climate change and natural disasters.

The critical role of international financial institutions in climate financing and reconstruction in disaster-hit areas also came under discussion.