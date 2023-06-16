Ex-principal Secretary To Former PM Azam Khan Goes Missing

Application submitted by Azam Khan's family at Kohsar police station.

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister’s principal secretary Azam Khan has gone missing.

In the application submitted by the family to the police, it is said that former Principal Secretary Azam Khan has gone missing.

According to police sources, an application has been submitted by Azam Khan's family at the Kohsar police station, in which it is said that Azam Khan did not return after leaving home yesterday evening.

According to police sources, the request has been made by Azam Khan's nephew while Azam Khan's mobile number is also switched off.

Islamabad Police says that the matter is being investigated after which a decision will be taken to register a case.