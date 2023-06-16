Federal Govt Decides To Sack Non-official Members Of Bait Ul Mal

The federal government has decided to form a new board of Bait ul Mal.

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has shown dissatisfaction with the Bait ul-Mal Board formed during the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) era of government.

The federal government has decided to form a new board of Bait ul Mal.

It has been decided to appoint six new official members to the Baitul-Mal Board.

Barrister Zafarullah Khan from Islamabad and Mir Changez Jamali from Balochistan will be members of the board. Musrrat Rafiq from Sindh, and Muhammad Humayun from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be board members.

Fauzia Habib from Punjab, Parvez Ashraf from Azar Kashmir will be members of Bait ul Mal Board.

The performance of the existing non-official members of the board has not been satisfactory.

It has been more than three years since the appointment of the current non-official members of the board.







