JUI-F Issues Newspaper Advertisement As Rift Widens Between PDM Allies In KP

JUI-F issues newspaper advertisement against PDM allies.

Differences have increased between JUI-F with ANP and PML-N.

The parties have expressed concerns over Governor KP

PESHAWAR: The rift has intensified among Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and reached the newspapers.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) has locked horns with Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after differences arose regarding Governor KP Haji Ghulam Haji.

Both parties are coalition partners in the federal government, and the governor belongs to Jamiat-e-Ulema (F) whose leader Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman also heads the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

The JUI-F has released an advertisement in the newspaper to give a response to the parties. The advertisement, which appeared in several newspapers, was issued by JUI-F leader Liaquat Khattak.

The ad decried the allied parties in the coalition government. It said that certain parties have panicked after seeing their defeat in the election. It said the PDM leadership should take notice of PML-N and ANP leaders.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PML-N have expressed extreme concerns with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali and said that ‘governor rule’ seems to be in place in the province. The two parties have called on their national leadership to remove the governor from his post immediately.

PML-N’s provincial spokesperson Ikhtiar Wali said that the province seemed to be under gvernor's rule. He said that their hands should be ‘untied’ by removing the governor.

He said that other parties were enjoying the fruits of power while his party’s workers were looking on helplessly. He said satisfying allies was the government’s responsibility but the governor's appointment was affecting the ruling alliance.

PPP's former MPA Nighat Orakzai also addressed a message to Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto and said that the doors of the Governor House had been closed for PPP workers and they were not able to get any work done. She said this governor's rule is not accepted under any circumstances.



