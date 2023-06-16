KP Governor Becomes Spokesperson For JUI-F: Maulana Khateeb

HUNGU: Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (Sami) Provincial President Maulana Abdul Wahid Khateeb has said that Governor KPK has become the spokesperson for the JUI-F.

He said that JUI(S) is the custodian of the ideology of Martyr Maulana Samiul Haq.

Maulana Khatib said that JUI(S) demands conduct of general elections in time, adding that the central government should hand over the financial fund to the province.

He added that in the general elections, an alliance was formed with the party which would protect the interests of the country and the nation.

Many candidates in Hangu District have contacted the JUI (S) for the alliance, the Maulana said and added that they could form an electoral alliance with every party that is patriotic and recognizes our party as a strong party.



