NAB Summons Bushra Bibi And Azam Khan

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned former First Lady Bushra Bibi and former principal secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan in connection with the investigation into the 190 million pound scam.

NAB summoned Bushra Bibi again and issued summon to her on June 22. Earlier, Bushra Bibi was also summoned on June 13 but she did not appear.

According to the issued summons, Bushra Bibi was directed to bring documents related to Al-Qadir Trust.

Meanwhile, former Principal Secretary Azam Khan was also summoned by NAB. Azam Khan has been summoned to NAB Rawalpindi on June 19. He was earlier summoned on June 6 but did not appear.

Before the NAB summons notice, Azam Khan's family filed a missing application at the Kohsar police station, in which it was reported that he was missing since yesterday evening.

The application stated that Azam Khan did not return after leaving home yesterday evening and his mobile phone is also switched off.

According to the police, the said application was given by Azam Khan's nephew, the matter is being investigated and the decision will be taken to register a case later.