Nawaz Sharif To Return And Lead Pakistan: PM





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Nawaz Sharif would return from abroad to lead the country to progress and prosperity after becoming prime minister for the fourth time.

The prime minister was speaking after his re-election as President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for a four year term at the party’s Central General Council meeting,

PM Shehbaz Sharif said he would hand over the presidency of the party to Nawaz Sharif after his return to Pakistan. He thanked the General Council for electing him as its new president and his associates for the leadership positions in the party.

He lauded Maryam Nawaz for courageously leading the party all across Pakistan despite all the difficulties that came in her way. He said sixty percent of the population of the country were youth and PML-N needs young leaders for the future.

He appreciated workers of the party for standing by PML-N-despite going through hardships in jails and facing difficulties, adding similarly party leadership also stood its ground and faced oppression and suffering with courage and determination.

He said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was working hard to steer the country’s economy out of the present difficulties. Those who were unduly criticizing Ishaq Dar had no place in the party, he added.

The prime minister said the government fulfilled all the conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF) for meeting financial needs of the country. He reminded that PML-N spent its political capital for the sake of the state at a time when inflation was high and international commodity prices skyrocketed.

He noted adding Pakistani nation was brave and would emerge from the current challenges. He criticized the PTI chief for spreading lies and false propaganda for his ulterior motives and to mislead people.

Election not far away

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam said elections were not far away and Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan before the polls.

She hailed Shehbaz Sharif for being elected as party president and running the country in troubled times. He said PM Shehbaz also sought guidance from Nawaz Sharif and never took any decision without his consent

“Nawaz Sharif is the name of modern Pakistan”, she said. “Leave aside the Nawaz’s nine years in government, you will have ruins only.”

Maryam said Nawaz put the country on a path to progress and no one who developed the country could harm it. She said Nawaz never instructed his party workers to burn down the country or sought outside help after he was removed from power.

She said no one had monopoly over the PML-N, adding that workers were respected the most in the party. She said it duty of every worker to strengthen the party and those who performed well must be awarded portfolios.

She congratulated all the office-bearers on getting elected and hailed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for steering the country in difficult times.

Taking a dig at PTI chief, she said that youth was handed over petrol bombs. “The plane that brought the PTI took it back,” she added.















