PIC Executive Director Prof Mohydin Removed From Office: Monis Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Executive Director Prof. Bilal S Mohydin has been removed from his post, claims PTI leader Monis Elahi in his tweet.

Elahi tweeted, “Today it is known that the professor has been removed from office as he contacted my mother and asked her to bring Pervaiz Elahi’s medical reports.”

He said that there is no justification for such a heavy punishment for requisitioning medical records from a patient's family.

He said that Dr. Sahib's affiliation might not be with any political party, he called for records from his mother as a doctor.

Elahi said, “Prof Mohydin called my mother to bring my father Pervaiz Elahi’s medical records when my father's health deteriorated in jail and he was shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology by the jail authorities.”