PM Shehbaz, JUI-F Chief Discuss Political Situation

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on PM Shehbaz Sharif.

JUI-F leader appreciated special initiatives for KP, tribal areas

PM Shehbaz Sharif also met a PPP delegation.

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

During the meeting, they discussed the political situation of the country. Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood was also present during the meeting.

The JUI-F chief lauded the prime minister's steps for undertaking special initiatives for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged tribal areas.

He lauded PM Shehbaz Sharif for allocating funds for development projects in the budget 2023-24 despite financial constraints. He appreciated the steps taken for the uplift of the merged districts of tribal areas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met a high-level delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and held a detailed discussion on the current political situation in the country.

Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah, Advisor to PM on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Qamar uz Zaman Kaira, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Senator Nisar Khuro were part of the PPP delegation.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal also attended the meeting. During the meeting, the PPP leadership appreciated the prime minister for measures for public welfare in the budget despite the difficult economic conditions.