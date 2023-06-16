Police Dismiss False Rumours Being Spread Against Northern Bypass Cattle Market

Police have denied false rumours about incidents of street crime.

KARACHI: Police have denied rumours about incidents of street crime and robberies on the roads leading to the cattle market set up for sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha.

Speaking to media after visiting the market, Additional Inspector-General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho said rumors were circulating about the cattle market for several days after which it was decided to deploy police personnel for the safety of buyers of sacrificial animals. However, he said the reports of street crimes were merely rumours and not based on facts.

He also refuted the allegations of comedian Wali Shaikh, who claimed he was robbed while heading to the cattle market, said they the claims were contrary to facts. He said the comedian was present in Malir when he claimed the incident occurred with him.

He said some stakeholders were the rumours about the law and order situation at the cattle market. He said more than 350 Police and Rangers personnel were deployed along the route to the market for the safety and security of buyers.

The police officer said false rumours are being spread about the largest cattle market in Asia. He said citizens are invited to come and buy sacrificial animals without any fear.

Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Chief Zubair Habib appreciated the arrangements made for security at the cattle market. He said lights have been set up on the routes leading to the market and CCTVs have also been installed.

He said complaints of motorcycle theft have been received in Karachi. He said there has been a rise in incidents of motorcycle thefts in the city.

The cattle market of sacrificial animals has been organized at Northern Bypass area this year instead of Sohrab Goth. However, there have been reports of incidents of street crimes as potential buyers said they were robbed of their belongings on way to the cattle market.

It was also reported that the route leading to the cattle markets was infested with criminals and a large number of people, including cattle farm owners, were being deprived of their belongings.

Renowned comedian Wali Shaikh also claimed he was robbed at gunpoint at Northern Bypass. Armed motorcyclists deprived him of his mobile phones and Rs85,000 cash.

In a video message, Wali Shaikh noted that the robbery took place at Northern bypass where the city’s cattle market is situated.

Police said that a first information report (FIR) of the incident has been registered at Gulshan-e-Maymar police station and further investigation is underway.

