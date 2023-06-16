PTI’s Insaf Youth Wing Chief Rearrested In May 9 Vandalism Case

Insaf Youth Wing President Meena Khan Afridi has been arrested.

He was arrested a day after being released from jail.

He is accused of vandalism and damaging state properties.

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) youth wing president Meena Khan Afridi has been arrested again a day after he was released from jail, BOL News reported.

Insaf Youth Wing President Meena Khan Afridi was arrested from Buner about two weeks ago after being named in a case registered at Khan Raziq police station.

Police released Afridi from jail after he secured bail. However, he was arrested in another case lodged at Sharqi police station under charges of terrorism and other provision.

This is the fourth time he has been arrested in the case registered on May 10, following the violent riots in the country after the arrest of the PTI chairman.

Police said Insaf Youth Wing President Meena Khan Afridi has been arrested in a case registered under the charges of vandalism, damage to government property and other charges.

Police added that Afridi was wanted by the police in a case registered under 324, 353, 427, 153, 143 and other provisions in Hashtnagri police station.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have taken scores of suspected rioters into custody after the crackdown on PTI activists over their alleged involvement in the May 9-10 violent protests in the province, the

The detainees included former MNA Shahid Khattak and central president of the Insaf Youth Wing Mena Khan Afridi. Both were arrested after police conducted a raid in Buner district earlier this month.











