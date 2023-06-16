Shehbaz Sharif Elected Unopposed As PML-N President









ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif was elected unopposed as President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PML-N held intra-party elections at the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Chak Shehzad area of the federal capital.

All central PML-N office including its president were elected for another four-year term without any contest.

Maryam Nawaz has been elected unopposed as the PML-N Vice President, Ahsan Iqbal as Secretary Seneral, Ataullah Tarar as Deputy Secretary General.

Ishaq Dar has been appointed as Secretary Finance and President of Overseas and International Affairs, while Marriyum Aurangzeb has been appointed as Secretary Information.

PML-N senior party leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was not given any position in the party. He did not attend the session as he is reportedly abroad.

Ishaq Dar as president overseas and international affairs and finance secretary, Attaullah Tarar as deputy secretary, and

PML-N Punjab's president Rana Sanaullah, PML-N Sindh's president Shah Muhammad Shah, PML-N KP's president Amir Muqam, and PML-N AJK's president Shah Ghulam Qadir also participated in the session.

Marriyum Aurangzeb tabled a resolution posing full confidence into PML-N surpemo Nawaz Sharif's leadership, paying tribute to Shehbaz Sharif, and a tribute to Kashmir martyrs.

Earlier today, PML-N's leadership decided to start its election campaign. Maryam Nawaz met PM Shehbaz Sharif and message of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The former prime minister, who is currently in self-imposed exile, has directed the party to expose the PTI performance in the election campaign.

Nawaz Sharif also directed the party to form a committee for the purpose of the election manifesto and to include the action plan of providing easy loans and employment opportunities in the party's narrative.

In the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Marya Nawaz discussed the political situation in the country. Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz were also present on this occasion.

The prime minister has asked provincial presidents to furnish a report regarding the election tickets in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.











