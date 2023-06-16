Kate Middleton And Queen Camilla Starts Wearing Matching Outfits

The decision to wear matching green ensembles likely held a deeper meaning.

The Princess of Wales, visited Riversley Park Children's Centre.

The Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Camilla, attended a garden party.

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton surprised and delighted their fans with their recent fashion choices during separate outings. Both royal figures opted for green outfits, specifically green and white patterned tea-length shirt dresses with long sleeves, which garnered significant praise and admiration from their followers.

The Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Camilla, attended a garden party, while Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, visited Riversley Park Children's Centre for her ongoing work in early childhood development. The decision to wear matching green ensembles likely held a deeper meaning as it coincided with the sixth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14.

3 The Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Camilla, attended a garden party. 3 The decision to wear matching green ensembles likely held a deeper meaning. 3 The Princess of Wales, visited Riversley Park Children's Centre.

The color green has become symbolically linked to the Grenfell Tower tragedy, serving as a tribute and a way to remember the victims and support the charitable Grenfell Foundation. In 2017, Queen Elizabeth and Prince William visited the affected area just two days after the fire, meeting with survivors, victims' families, and rescue workers. To commemorate the anniversary, the official Twitter account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a green heart, which has become associated with the Grenfell Tower incident.

Fans of Camilla and Kate took to social media to express their love and respect for the royals, applauding their fashion choices and the thoughtful gesture behind wearing green in remembrance of the Grenfell Tower fire.