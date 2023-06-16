Meghan Markle Releases Statement After Spotify Ends Deal

Meghan Markle made her first statement following Spotify's cancellation of their multi-million dollar agreement.

"The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify."

"Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform."

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has made her first statement following Spotify's cancellation of their multi-million dollar agreement with her and Prince Harry.

A spokeswoman for the Archewell Productive Media Company said the following hours after Spotify terminated its agreement with Meghan and Harry:'The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify.

“Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.'

A spokesman for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry previously stated that they have cut ties with Spotify.

'Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together,' the statement said.

3 "Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform." 3 Meghan Markle made her first statement following Spotify's cancellation of their multi-million dollar agreement. 3 "The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify."

Since signing the contract in 2020 for an estimated $20 million, the couple has only produced one series under their Archewell Audio podcast banner.

Due to the popularity of Markle's interviews with powerful women, her podcast, 'Archetypes,' has topped the charts for the outlet in a number of markets.



