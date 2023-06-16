Piers Morgan 'praises' Meghan Markle Podcast Archetypes

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan responded ironically.

"Oh no! It was my favourite podcast - so inspiring."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Spotify have broken their relationship.

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan responded ironically when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's multimillion-dollar arrangement with Spotify was terminated.

The outspoken journalist joked in response to the Wall Street Journal's tweet: “Oh no! It was my favourite podcast - so inspiring.”

An earlier tweet from the Wall Street Journal stated, 'Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' Spotify podcast won't be renewed for a second season, a casualty of the audio company's overhaul of its approach to podcasting.'

The representative for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has also announced that the couple has cut ties with the leading music streaming service.

3 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Spotify have broken their relationship. 3 Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan responded ironically. 3 "Oh no! It was my favourite podcast - so inspiring."

Less than three years after signing a $20 million contract, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Spotify have broken their relationship.

A spokeswoman for Meghan and Harry confirmed,“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”



