Prince Edward To Enter Trooping The Colour On Horseback

Prince Edward is poised to capture the spotlight during the upcoming Trooping the Colour event, which marks the first of his elder brother King Charles III's reign. As the Colonel of the London Guards, an army reserve battalion of the Guards Division, Prince Edward will participate in the procession on horseback, showcasing his role and responsibilities.

Joining Prince Edward in the event will be Princess Anne and Prince William, both of whom rode in last year's Trooping the Colour. Princess Anne serves as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals, while Prince William is the Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

Following the military reforms in May of the previous year, King Charles III, at 74 years old, took over as Colonel-in-Chief of all seven regiments of the household division. Princess Kate, now the Colonel of the Irish Guards, replaced Prince William in that role. Additionally, King Charles bestowed the title of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards upon Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, an honor previously held by Prince Andrew before it was rescinded by Queen Elizabeth II.

It is expected that Queen Camilla and Princess Kate will participate in Trooping the Colour by riding in a horse-drawn carriage, rather than on horseback like Prince Edward, Princess Anne, and Prince William.