Daniela Elser has criticized Prince Harry for his lack of creative output on Spotify.

Meghan had an idea and actively participated by speaking into the microphone.

Lack of output has led to questioning the return on investment for Spotify thus far.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser has criticized Prince Harry for his lack of creative output on Spotify.

Elser pointed out the diminishing returns Netflix has experienced due to Harry and Meghan Markle's projects. She contrasted Meghan's involvement, where she at least had an idea and followed through with recording episodes, with Harry's apparent lack of contribution.

While it's acknowledged that listeners initially showed interest in Archewell Audio but lost interest later on, the new episodes failed to make a significant impact on the listening charts. In comparison, Meghan had an idea and actively participated by speaking into the microphone.

3 Lack of output has led to questioning the return on investment for Spotify thus far. 3 Daniela Elser has criticized Prince Harry for his lack of creative output on Spotify. 3 Meghan had an idea and actively participated by speaking into the microphone.

Since the joint episode with Meghan in late 2020, Harry has not created, released, or recorded anything individually for the company. He made a brief appearance on Meghan's debut episode, offering compliments to Serena Williams.

In other words, the last time Harry made a substantial appearance on Spotify was when his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, were still alive and hosting Christmas at Sandringham Estate. This lack of output has led to questioning the return on investment for Spotify thus far.