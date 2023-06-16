Prince Harry, Meghan Markle End Ties With Spotify

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have ended their partnership with music streaming giant Spotify.

Meghan and Harry ended ties just three years after entering into a lucrative $20 million deal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, did not produce enough content to receive the full payout.

In a surprising turn of events, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have ended their partnership with music streaming giant Spotify, just three years after entering into a lucrative $20 million deal.

Confirming the news, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stated, 'Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.' The spokesperson's remarks on the Spotify deal were shared by the couple's friend and royal expert, Omid Scobie, on Twitter.

3 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, did not produce enough content to receive the full payout. 3 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have ended their partnership with music streaming giant Spotify. 3 Meghan and Harry ended ties just three years after entering into a lucrative $20 million deal.

This announcement follows a tweet by the Wall Street Journal, stating that Meghan Markle's podcast series, 'Archetypes,' on Spotify will not be renewed for a second season as the company undergoes changes to its podcasting approach.

Additionally, the New York Post previously reported that the Archewell media company, launched by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, did not produce enough content to receive the full payout of their approximately $20 million deal, which was signed in 2020.