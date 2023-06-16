language: English
Prince Harry Under Fire For Holding Tight Onto 'HRH' Title

Prince Harry Under Fire For Holding Tight Onto 'HRH' Title

Web Desk 16 Jun , 2023 03:53 PM

Prince Harry Under Fire For Holding Tight Onto 'HRH' Title
In spite of the fact that his 'new life purpose' is to destroy the British free press, Prince Harry has recently come under fire for attempting to hang onto British titles 'by his fingertips.'

Daniela Elser, a royal analyst, made these defamatory statements about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Once Prince Harry made a political comment, breaking the Royal Family's 'golden rule,' the discussion started.

According to Ms. Elser, it was the 'worst example' of the Duke's entitlement complex.

As reported: “He knows full well that his family doesn’t get involved with politics,” she also added.

“Just like he’s aware that he’s no longer supposed to call himself ‘His Royal Highness’, given he and Meghan are no longer working members of the firm.”

According to Ms. Elser, it was the "worst example" of the Duke's entitlement complex.

Prince Harry has recently come under fire for attempting to hang onto British titles "by his fingertips."

Daniela Elser made these defamatory statements about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“That didn’t stop him from using that title on his daughter Lilibet’s birth certificate.”

So “how dare he insult the country so many of us love, while at the same time hang on to his title by his fingertips?”




