Prince William is one step closer to ascending to the British throne, a position for which he has been training his entire life, although he won't do so during the lifetime of his father.

King Charles III, who will conduct the Trooping of the Colour on Saturday for the first time in his reign, has made it clear that he will not cede the kingdom to his eldest son William.

William had years of preparation as the heir to safeguard the continuance of the British monarchy, but since he won't become king during Charles' lifetime, he will have to wait for his turn to manage the Firm.

Because he is content in his new position as Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton's husband will not immediately ascend to the throne.

In his inaugural speech as king, King Charles swore to serve his people for all of time, saying:'As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.'

Jemima Packington, a fortune teller known for her predictions, claims that King Charles III will abdicate the throne and pass the reign to Prince William in the coming year. This speculation arises amidst discussions about whether it would be more beneficial to bypass Charles and directly crown his eldest son, William.

Despite Charles' well-received speeches, successful crowd connections during his 'walkabouts,' and a significant boost in approval ratings, there have been occasional issues with pens and small anti-monarchist protests.

The hashtag #NotMyKing has also gained traction on social media. Nevertheless, Charles has had a promising start to his reign. Being the oldest person to ascend to the British throne, Charles has been the Queen's heir apparent since he was just three years old in 1952, throughout her remarkable 70-year reign.

In 2018, Queen Elizabeth II expressed confidence in Charles by endorsing him as the leader of the Commonwealth, formally requesting the heads of the association's member countries to appoint her eldest son as her successor.