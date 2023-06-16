Princess Anne Joins King Charles To Present The Blues And Royals

Princess Anne joined King Charles in presenting the new Sovereign Standard to the regiment.

Princess Anne, the Royal Colonel of The Blues and Royals, joined King Charles, who serves as the head of the Armed Forces, in presenting the new Sovereign Standard to the regiment. The ceremony took place in the Buckingham Palace Quadrangle and involved 35 service personnel and 27 military working horses.

The presentation of the Standard, a ceremonial flag, typically occurs every decade, and the previous Standard for The Blues and Royals was presented by Queen Elizabeth II in May 2014.

The new Standard was consecrated by the Chaplain General before being presented by King Charles to the regiment. This new Standard will be used for the first time on public parade during the King's Birthday Parade on June 17, marking the first such event of his reign.

During the parade, The Blues and Royals will provide a mounted Sovereign's escort for the King as he travels from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade. Notably, this year's King's Birthday Parade will also feature the trooping of the Welsh Guards' Colour, involving all seven regiments of the Household Division.