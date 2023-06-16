Princess Anne Praised For Standing By Brother King Charles

Princess Anne continues to receive praise and admiration from her supporters.

Princess Anne continues to receive praise and admiration from her supporters whenever she undertakes royal duties. Recently, she accompanied her brother King Charles as he presented the new sovereign's standard to the Blues and Royals, a cavalry regiment of the British Army, in the quadrangle of Buckingham Palace.

During the event, King Charles expressed his pride in the troopers in a speech delivered at the palace. Princess Anne's dedication to her royal duties and her family has garnered her the admiration of millions of royal fans.

Her recent engagements also included hosting Investiture Ceremonies at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, where individuals such as cricketer Moeen Ali were honored.

Princess Anne's support for her brother, King Charles, following the death of their mother, Queen Elizabeth, is highly respected. With the passing of Queen Elizabeth in September of the previous year, amidst challenges posed by Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, the new king needed the support of his family members.

As the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and the only sister of King Charles III, Princess Anne holds the title of Princess Royal since 1987. She is currently 17th in line to the British throne.