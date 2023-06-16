Vladimir Putin Meets UAE President, Commends Strong Relations

Putin and UAE leader meet, hail strong bilateral relationship.

Discussions in Saint Petersburg include prisoner exchanges and strategic partnership.

UAE leader supports de-escalation and political solution in Ukraine conflict.

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, praised the strong relationship between Russia and the United Arab Emirates during a meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the leader of the UAE.

The meeting occurred in Saint Petersburg, coinciding with an economic summit. Putin expressed gratitude to President Al-Nahyan for the UAE's involvement in facilitating prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, as well as Russia and the United States.

During the talks, President Al-Nahyan expressed his support for de-escalation and a political resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

The discussions primarily focused on the strategic partnership between the two countries, as reported by the UAE official news agency WAM.

Russia and the UAE have maintained close cooperation as members of the OPEC+ oil alliance. Despite the onset of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Dubai remains one of the few world capitals to have uninterrupted direct flights to Moscow.

