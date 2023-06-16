Manchester City Learnt To Win Ugly: Onuoha

Manchester City won three titles this season.

Former City defender Onuoha believes City learnt to win ugly.

City won their first UCL under Pep Guardiola.

Onuoha, a former Manchester City defender, thinks Pep Guardiola's team has learnt to win ugly.

After winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League trophy, City completed the trifecta this season.

“We’ve seen some games like against Real Madrid where they were nearly perfect, had the ball for so long and obliterate a team,” he explained during City’s special Matchday Live show covering Monday’s trophy parade.

“But we’re also seeing them win 1-0 here there and everywhere. They can find a way if things aren’t going well.

“I was speaking to Rodrigo after the game, and he said his first half performance was bad. He said: ‘I need to get better in the second half’, and he did that.

“When the pressure was at its highest and he needed to do something, how’s the winner for you? It’s not too bad is it.”

Guardiola, the manager of City, was ecstatic earlier when his team won the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

Rodri's goal in the Istanbul final gave City their first UCL victory as they defeated Inter Milan 1-0.

“Sometimes it looks like this competition this year, this final was written in the stars,” Guardiola reflected after the final whistle.

“The goal, the chances they had. Ederson’s save where in extra-time you could lose the game.

“I will be the same person and we will be the same team and we will be the same Club. Today was our year, but in the past to do it of course we are incredibly satisfied to achieve something unique, the Treble for this club.

“The feeling I have right now is we leave the Champions League and give credit to the five Premier Leagues. In seven years, two FA Cups, four Carabao Cups, Community Shields.

“That gives credit to what we have done. We have to win Europe to be considered one of the really good teams and we win it.

“Suffering, you could expect it because Inter is an exceptional team. Physicality that battles to win.

“Sometimes you need this type of luck that in the past, against Tottenham and in other games, the final against Chelsea, we didn’t have it. Today we had it.”