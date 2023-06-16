Ashes 2023 1st Test, Australia Vs England Live Score | AUS VS ENG Live Updates

Ben Stokes wins toss, chooses to bat in Ashes series opener against Australia at Edgbaston.

England seeks to avenge 4-0 defeat in previous Ashes series in Australia.

Home advantage makes England favorites, implementing aggressive 'Bazball' style.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat first in the opening Test of the Ashes series against Australia at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The highly anticipated five-match series between the arch-rivals will revive the oldest and most enduring Test rivalry. In their previous encounter in the Test format, Australia dominated England with a 4-0 victory in the Ashes 2021-22 held in Australia.

However, England has the advantage of playing on home turf this time, making them the favorites. The team will be implementing the aggressive playing style known as 'The Bazball', conceived by head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, to challenge the reigning World Test champions.

Ahead of the match, Stokes expressed that England will maintain their aggressive approach. The spotlight will also be on Moeen Ali, who has returned to the Test squad after initially announcing his retirement. Moeen answered the call to rejoin the team after Jack Leach's injury. Australia, led by Pat Cummins, will be determined to retain the Ashes urn.





3 Home advantage makes England favorites, implementing aggressive 'Bazball' style. 3 Ben Stokes wins toss, chooses to bat in Ashes series opener against Australia at Edgbaston. 3 England seeks to avenge 4-0 defeat in previous Ashes series in Australia.











