Web Desk 16 Jun , 2023 11:44 AM

Infinix Hot 12 Play Price In Pakistan & Detailed
The Infinix Hot 12 Play is currently available for purchase and has impressive features.

The smartphone has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card up to 512 GB.

The smartphone colours are Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, and Lucky Green.

The phone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Infinix Hot 12 Play specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS
UI XOS 10.6
Dimensions 170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
Weight 194 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPU ARM Mali-G52
DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.82 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~259 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz
MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+7GB Extended RAM)
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, AF +2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
Features autofocus, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video
Front 8 MP
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh

