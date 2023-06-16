Infinix Hot 12 Play Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Infinix Hot 12 Play boasts a 6.82-inch IPS LCD touchscreen.

The gadget features a dual camera setup on the back.

The phone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

The Infinix Hot 12 Play is currently available for purchase and has impressive features.

The smartphone has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card up to 512 GB.

The smartphone colours are Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, and Lucky Green.

Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Infinix Hot 12 Play specifications