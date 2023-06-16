Instagram Introduces Global Broadcasting With Channels Feature

Instagram launches Channels globally, expanding broadcasting feature availability.

Zuckerberg recommends channels like ICC, Karen X. Cheng, Michael Le, and Daniel Arsham.

Users can access Channels in DM section and explore "Suggested channels".

Instagram is launching its Channels feature globally, allowing users to broadcast messages to a wider audience. Previously, this feature was only available to selected creators and users.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, made the announcement on his own channel and recommended several channels such as the International Cricket Council (ICC), director Karen X. Cheng, influencer Michael Le, and artist Daniel Arsham.

Initially introduced in February, Instagram's Channels feature enabled creators to share messages with their fans. In May, the platform introduced support for collaborators on these channels. Now, Instagram is expanding the availability of this feature to more users.

To access this feature, users can navigate to the DM (Direct Message) section and explore the 'Suggested channels' section to find channels to join.

Instagram's suggestions are personalized based on users' interests, interactions with creators, and activity on the platform. Additionally, users can search for broadcast channels within the DM section.

Meta has also announced upcoming features, including question prompts for followers and a dedicated channels tab in the inbox. The company is testing tools for creators, such as setting channel expiration dates and times, adding moderators for member management, and sharing links or previews to Stories in the near future.