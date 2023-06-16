Itel S23 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Itel S23 is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T606 chipset.

Itel, the smartphone manufacturer, released the S23, which is now available on the market.

The device has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

It has a Unisoc Tiger T606 chipset. The phone has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G57 MP1.

The smartphone runs the Android 12 operating system.

The Itel S23 features a dual-camera setup on the back. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The gadget’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 10 W.

itel S23 price in Pakistan

itel S23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

itel S23 specifications