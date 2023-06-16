Itel S23 Price In Pakistan & Specs

language: English
Web Desk 16 Jun , 2023 12:16 PM

Itel, the smartphone manufacturer, released the S23, which is now available on the market.

The device has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

It has a Unisoc Tiger T606 chipset. The phone has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G57 MP1.

The smartphone runs the Android 12 operating system.

The Itel S23 features a dual-camera setup on the back. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The gadget’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 10 W.

itel S23 price in Pakistan

itel S23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

itel S23 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
UI itel OS 8.6
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Mystery White Starry Black
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
Processor CPU Octa-Core (2x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.6GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T606
GPU Mali-G57 MP1
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.6 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
Features HDR Super Night Mode, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB USB-C port
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Battery charging 10W

