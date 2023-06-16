Itel S23 Price In Pakistan & Specs

- Itel S23 is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T606 chipset.
- The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and128 GB of storage.
- The phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery.
Itel, the smartphone manufacturer, released the S23, which is now available on the market.
The device has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
It has a Unisoc Tiger T606 chipset. The phone has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G57 MP1.
The smartphone runs the Android 12 operating system.
The Itel S23 features a dual-camera setup on the back. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.
The gadget’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 10 W.
itel S23 price in Pakistan
itel S23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-
itel S23 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|itel OS 8.6
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mystery White Starry Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-Core (2x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.6GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T606
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR Super Night Mode, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB-C port
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Battery charging 10W
End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
690,366,779[+5*]
DEATHS
6,891,513[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,106[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]