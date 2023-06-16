Mercedes-Benz To Introduce ChatGPT Technology In Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft have collaborated to integrate ChatGPT.

The upgraded ChatGPT system can handle a wide range of inquiries.

Beta testing available for Mercedes owners in the US.

Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft have joined forces to bring the power of ChatGPT, a cutting-edge chatbot technology, to Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the United States. This integration aims to revolutionize the driving experience for Mercedes-Benz customers by providing them with access to a sophisticated artificial intelligence program capable of engaging in human-like conversations.

ChatGPT, developed by Microsoft, is 'generative artificial intelligence' software that can simulate realistic dialogues. By incorporating this innovative technology into Mercedes-Benz vehicles, voice commands will become more seamless and intuitive, enhancing the overall interaction between drivers and their cars.

The new system enables more natural conversations instead of simple commands, allowing users to communicate with their vehicles in a more human-like manner.

It recognizes context during conversations and facilitates back-and-forth dialogues, making communication more efficient and effective.

Furthermore, the upgraded ChatGPT system can handle a wide range of inquiries, including those unrelated to the vehicle or its operation, such as requesting a recipe or inquiring about the best time to visit a particular location.

The ChatGPT system also has the capability to interact with other applications, enabling tasks like booking restaurant reservations or purchasing movie tickets. Starting June 16, Mercedes owners in the United States with the MBUX 'infotainment' system can participate in the beta testing of the ChatGPT system.

To join the beta program, users simply need to activate the system by saying, 'Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program.'