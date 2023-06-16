Redmi 12C Price In Pakistan & Special Features

- Xiaomi Redmi 12C has a 2.0 Ghz octa-core processor.
- The phone comes with a 6.7-inch display.
- The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Xiaomi Redmi 12C will be available soon at a reasonable price in Pakistan.
The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 (12-nanometer) chipset and an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor.
It comes with 64 or 128 GB of built-in storage and 4 or 6 GB of RAM. The Xiaomi Redmi 12C looks fantastic because of its 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. The HD resolution of the screen is 720 x 1650 pixels, and the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.
The Xiaomi Redmi 12C features a triple camera setup on the back. The battery size of the phone is 5000 mAh.
Redmi 12C price in Pakistan
Redmi 12C price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 44,999/-
Redmi 12C specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|168.8 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Mint, Violet
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|500nits (typ)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF VGA, (depth)
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-PoNon removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W wired
