Redmi 12C Price In Pakistan & Special Features

Redmi 12C Price In Pakistan & Special Features

Web Desk 16 Jun , 2023 12:36 PM

Redmi 12C Price In Pakistan & Special Features
  • Xiaomi Redmi 12C has a 2.0 Ghz octa-core processor.
  • The phone comes with a 6.7-inch display.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Redmi 12C will be available soon at a reasonable price in Pakistan.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 (12-nanometer) chipset and an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor.

It comes with 64 or 128 GB of built-in storage and 4 or 6 GB of RAM. The Xiaomi Redmi 12C looks fantastic because of its 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. The HD resolution of the screen is 720 x 1650 pixels, and the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Xiaomi Redmi 12C features a triple camera setup on the back. The battery size of the phone is 5000 mAh.

Redmi 12C price in Pakistan

Redmi 12C price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 44,999/-

Redmi 12C specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS
UI MIU1 13
Dimensions 168.8 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
Weight 192 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, Blue, Mint, Violet
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features 500nits (typ)
MEMORY Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF VGA, (depth)
Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 5 MP
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Infrared Yes
Data GPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games built-in + downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra NFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-PoNon removable), 5000 mAh

– Battery charging 10W wired

