Redmi 12C Price In Pakistan & Special Features

Xiaomi Redmi 12C has a 2.0 Ghz octa-core processor.

The phone comes with a 6.7-inch display.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Redmi 12C will be available soon at a reasonable price in Pakistan.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 (12-nanometer) chipset and an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor.

It comes with 64 or 128 GB of built-in storage and 4 or 6 GB of RAM. The Xiaomi Redmi 12C looks fantastic because of its 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. The HD resolution of the screen is 720 x 1650 pixels, and the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Xiaomi Redmi 12C features a triple camera setup on the back. The battery size of the phone is 5000 mAh.

Redmi 12C price in Pakistan

Redmi 12C price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 44,999/-

Redmi 12C specifications