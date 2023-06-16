language: English
Sparx Neo 7 Ultra Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 16 Jun , 2023 01:01 PM

  • Sparx Neo 7 has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display.
  • The phone has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.
  • The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Sparx has officially launched the Neo 7 series, including a new Ultra variant coming soon to the market.

It comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and 264 pixels per inch.

The Sparx Neo 7, newly launched, features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. It also has a dedicated memory card slot for expanding the memory up to 256GB in the future.

The smartphone is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The Sparx Neo 7 Ultra stands out with its impressive camera design, characterized by large, round-shaped modules. On the back of the phone, users will discover a 50 MP + 2 MP sensor combination, while the front of the phone boasts a 13 MP selfie sensor.

The device has a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 18 W.

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~264 PPI)
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front 13 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 18W

