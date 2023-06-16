Sparx Neo 7 Ultra Price In Pakistan & Specs

- Sparx Neo 7 has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display.
- The phone has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.
- The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Sparx has officially launched the Neo 7 series, including a new Ultra variant coming soon to the market.
It comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and 264 pixels per inch.
The Sparx Neo 7, newly launched, features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. It also has a dedicated memory card slot for expanding the memory up to 256GB in the future.
The smartphone is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.
The Sparx Neo 7 Ultra stands out with its impressive camera design, characterized by large, round-shaped modules. On the back of the phone, users will discover a 50 MP + 2 MP sensor combination, while the front of the phone boasts a 13 MP selfie sensor.
The device has a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 18 W.
Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan
Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999
Sparx Neo 7 Ultra specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|13 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 18W
End of Article
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
690,366,779[+5*]
DEATHS
6,891,513[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,106[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]