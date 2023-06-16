Sparx Neo 7 Ultra Price In Pakistan & Specs

Sparx Neo 7 has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display.

Sparx has officially launched the Neo 7 series, including a new Ultra variant coming soon to the market.

It comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and 264 pixels per inch.

The Sparx Neo 7, newly launched, features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. It also has a dedicated memory card slot for expanding the memory up to 256GB in the future.

The smartphone is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The Sparx Neo 7 Ultra stands out with its impressive camera design, characterized by large, round-shaped modules. On the back of the phone, users will discover a 50 MP + 2 MP sensor combination, while the front of the phone boasts a 13 MP selfie sensor.

The device has a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 18 W.

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra specifications