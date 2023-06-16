Tecno Spark 8 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Tecno Spark 8 Pro is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The smartphone has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Tecno Spark 8 Pro is available on the market at a reasonable price. The phone has impressive features and specs.

It has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2480 pixel resolution and a pixel density of 398 pixels per inch.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The Tecno Spark 8 Pro has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that can be extended with a microSD card.

It comes with a three-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 48 MP primary camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. The selfie camera is 8 MP.

The smartphone has a 5000 mAh non-removable battery with support for fast charging at 33 W.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan is ₨ 44,999/-

Tecno Spark 8 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI HIOS 7.6 Dimensions 169 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Komodo Island, Interstellar Black, Winsor Violet FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2480 Pixels (~398 PPI) Protection NEG Extra Features 500 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash Features Super Night Mode 2.0, Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery charging 33W



