Tecno Spark 8 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- Tecno Spark 8 Pro is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
- The smartphone has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.
- The phone comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
The Tecno Spark 8 Pro is available on the market at a reasonable price. The phone has impressive features and specs.
It has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2480 pixel resolution and a pixel density of 398 pixels per inch.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.
The Tecno Spark 8 Pro has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that can be extended with a microSD card.
It comes with a three-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 48 MP primary camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. The selfie camera is 8 MP.
The smartphone has a 5000 mAh non-removable battery with support for fast charging at 33 W.
Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan
Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan is ₨ 44,999/-
Tecno Spark 8 Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|HIOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|169 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Komodo Island, Interstellar Black, Winsor Violet
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2480 Pixels (~398 PPI)
|Protection
|NEG
|Extra Features
|500 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Super Night Mode 2.0, Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast battery charging 33W
