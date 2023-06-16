Twitch Introduces 70/30 Revenue Split For Streamers With Partner Plus Program

Twitch introduces Partner Plus program with a 70/30 revenue split.

Streamers will receive 70% of the revenue generated from monthly subscriptions.

New program open to all streamers meeting qualifications for 70/30 split.

Twitch recently made an announcement regarding a new creator tier that aims to provide a more favorable revenue split to qualifying streamers.

The program, called Partner Plus, introduces a 70/30 revenue split, where streamers will receive 70% of the revenue generated from monthly subscriptions and gift subscriptions.

However, there are certain limitations to the program. Only the first $100,000 earned annually will be eligible for the 70/30 breakdown. Any revenue generated beyond that threshold will be subject to a 50/50 split.

The launch of the Partner Plus program is scheduled for October 1. To qualify, streamers must maintain a minimum of 350 recurring paid subscriptions during July, August, and September. Even if they fail to maintain the subscription threshold, eligible streamers will remain enrolled in the program for one year.

It is important to note that gifted subs and prime subs will not be counted towards the 350 subscription requirement.

This update comes after Twitch faced backlash when it initially announced a 50/50 revenue split for top streamers, which was a reduction from the previous 70/30 split.

In response to the outrage from streamers and users, Twitch decided to revert its decision and introduce the new program, which is open to all qualifying streamers.