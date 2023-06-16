Vivo V21e Price In Pakistan & Specs

Vivo V21e has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset.

The smartphone comes with a 6.44-inch screen.

The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

The Vivo V21e smartphone is currently available on the market. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called Adreno 618.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage capacity.

The Vivo V21e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The gadget features a triple-camera setup on the back.

The device has a 4000 mAh battery capacity and supports fast charging at 33 W.

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan is Rs. 46,999/-

Vivo V21e specifications