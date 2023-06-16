language: English
Vivo V21e Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 16 Jun , 2023 10:58 AM

  • Vivo V21e has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset.
  • The smartphone comes with a 6.44-inch screen.
  • The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

The Vivo V21e smartphone is currently available on the market. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called Adreno 618.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage capacity.

The Vivo V21e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The gadget features a triple-camera setup on the back.

The device has a 4000 mAh battery capacity and supports fast charging at 33 W.

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan is Rs. 46,999/-

Vivo V21e specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI Funtouch OS 11.1
Dimensions 161.2 x 74.4 x 7.4 mm
Weight 171 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Roman Black, Diamond Flare
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
GPU Adreno 618
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.44 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0', AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W, 66% in 30 min (advertised)

