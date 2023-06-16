Heartwarming Video: Family's Emotional Reaction To Surprise Pregnancy Announcement

Play

A woman thought of the ideal approach to telling her husband and 10-year-old son about her pregnancy. She made them sit together for the big reveal. She placed in front of them a box containing a soft toy and a pregnancy test vial. When the spouse realized it, he burst into tears. It took some time for the son to grasp what was going on. The video got 84k views after being shared on Majically News' Instagram account.

The wife became pregnant after ten years of trying. Short letters and a box were handed to the spouse and son. A soft toy and a pregnancy test vial were included in the box.

While the spouse understood what that meant, the son was still trying to figure it out. 'Mommy's pregnant, papi,' the father informed his son. He was astounded and inquired, 'You are pregnant?' He was overjoyed and requested that his father not cry.

“Mom said her son and husband prayed for this moment for years. Both their reactions gave us all the feels,” the clip's caption says.

'The way he was overjoyed but then worried about daddy says everything about these parents. I also love how you called him my love so precious,' one user said.

'The son's genuine concern for his father!' It wasn't a 'Why are you crying, you're a man' kind of thing. He was very concerned. That's a fantastic dynamic. I envy the young kid because I recall how eagerly I awaited the arrival of my sister. 'I was four at the time, and I remember,' claimed another user.