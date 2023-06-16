language: English
Microscopic Handbag: A Critique on Shrinking Luxury Fashion

Web Desk 16 Jun , 2023 01:00 PM

  • MSCHF unveils the Microscopic Handbag.
  • It is smaller than a grain of sea salt.
  • The post was shared on Instagram.

Luxury bags and their sizes have long been mocked by supporters of'reasonable' fashion. However, if you routinely follow fashion blogs and trends, you'll be aware that brands such as Hermes, Jacquemus, and others sell tiny handbags for expensive prices.

But have you ever heard of a bag that can only be seen through a microscope? MSCHF, the creative collective behind Big Red Boots, is about to reveal its Microscopic Handbag. “The speck-like rendition of Louis Vuitton’s OnTheGo tote. The bag measures 657 by 222 by 700 micrometers, making it smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle,” According to the news reports.

“I think ‘bag’ is a funny object because it derives from something rigorously functional. But it has basically become jewelry,” said Kevin Wiesner, chief creative officer of MSCHF, who positioned the bag as a critique on the impracticality of ever-shrinking luxury handbags.


