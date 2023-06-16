Mother Elephant's Unwavering Love: A Heartbreaking Scene

The incident takes place in Goeswar, Assam.

The greatest anguish is that of a mother who has lost her kid. This is not limited to humans; animals experience the same anguish. A viral social media video depicts a mother elephant attempting to resurrect her deceased youngster. The incident occurred at Goeswar, Assam. Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service official, uploaded the video.

The newborn elephant had wandered away from the herd and died three days ago. However, the mother did not abandon her calf. She carried the baby for up to 2 kilometres and attempted to resuscitate it by placing it in a river stream. The video will make you cry.

“This broke my heart. The calf has died but the mother doesn’t give up. Carries the dead baby for two KMs and tries to revive it by placing in water. And the mother’s cries ranting in the air,” adds the video caption.

Several Twitter users were moved by the video. 'Heartbreaking... had the misfortune of seeing something similar a few years back,' one user said.



