Pilot's Training Saves The Day: Skillful Landing After Bird Strike

Skilled pilot safely lands plane in Ecuador.

The pilot, Ariel Valiente, escapes unharmed from the incident.

Twitter User Stresses Pilot Training in Stressful Situations.

A viral video shows a pilot covered in blood after a large bird slammed through the plane's windscreen and into his cockpit. Let us warn you: this video is not for the faint of heart. The pilot was covered in blood on his face and legs as a result of the crash. The horrifying footage was captured by squadron captain Ariel Valiente during an incident in Vinces, Los Ro­s Province.

The footage shows the bird's remnants dangling from the cockpit. The pilot remained cool while he documented the condition of the blood-splattered cockpit. Despite the impact, Valiente was able to keep the plane stable.

While the bird's species has not been confirmed, it is thought to be an Andean Condor, which has a wingspan of up to 10 feet. The bird died moments after the collision.

'When in a stressful situation, pilots will revert to the first thing they learned,' commented a Twitter user who identified himself as a flight instructor. That is why beginning training is critical.'

'In the Los Ro­s Province of Ecuador, a pilot safely lands his plane after a large bird strikes his windscreen.' Another person who shared this video said, 'Ariel Valiente was not injured during the incident.'