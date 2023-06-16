Pizza Delivery Hero: Unconventional Delivery Across Buildings

Play

Pizza delivery man tosses a pizza box from a high-rise building.

The video showcases determination and New York spirit.

The post was originally shared on TikTok.

In an unusual turn of events, a pizza delivery man chose to toss a box of pizza from a high-rise building's window. However, the video of the box toss has left viewers impressed because of what follows afterwards. He throws the parcel in order to deliver pizza to a few construction workers in an adjacent building.

The video was first shared on TikTok. However, it has gained popularity after being re-shared on Instagram. “This is determination, only in New York,” the caption that accompanied the video reads.

The clip begins with a man peering out of a building's window. He then throws a box of pizza towards a worker in another building, who catches it neatly. The video concludes with the construction worker eating pizza.

3 The post was originally shared on TikTok. 3 Pizza delivery man tosses a pizza box from a high-rise building. 3 The video showcases determination and New York spirit.

Three days ago, the video was posted. Since it was shared, it has had about 2.3 lakh views, and the number is still growing. Furthermore, the share has received over 14,000 likes. People left a variety of remarks in response to the video.



